Taiwan president rides high in polls despite COVID surge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On the sixth anniversary of her first inauguration, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is still riding high in the opinion polls despite the onslaught of a COVID-19 surge, the threat from China and the uncertain economic impact of the war in Ukraine, reports said Friday (May 20).

Tsai started her first term on May 20, 2016 after eight years of Kuomintang (KMT) government. In 2020, she was re-elected comfortably for a second and final four-year term.

In Aug. 2016, just three months into her first term, she received a rating of 61.28 in a survey by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF), The Storm Media reported. Less than one year later, in May 2017, her popularity had fallen to 52.41, but she later recovered. According to the latest TPOF poll, Tsai received an approval rating of 61.55, the highest level since she first took office.

However, the current COVID surge, with the single-day number of local infections reaching 90,000 and threatening to go higher, has met with the dissatisfaction of public opinion. Even 52% of citizens aged between 25 and 34, usually steadfast supporters of the president, said her administration had not been well prepared for the latest pandemic developments.

The trend might influence voters when they head for polling stations on Nov. 26 to elect mayors, county commissioners, and city and county councilors across Taiwan, TPOF said.

Turning to major themes, the development of local COVID vaccines met with the highest negative rating, with 48.5% of the poll respondents expressing dissatisfaction, followed by the economy with 44.8% disapproving of the government’s performance.

TPOF Chairman Ying-lung You (游盈隆) noted that for her handling of relations with China, Tsai had reached a high approval rating of 71.5% in Feb. 2020 before sliding to 44% in Dec. 2021. He attributed a recent rise to levels of almost 50% to the Russian invasion in Ukraine and to China’s repeated military drills targeting Taiwan and the incursions of its military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

