Taiwan ranks 26th on list of world’s happiest countries

Freedom and democracy believed to play a role in local feelings of happiness

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/20 19:33
Taiwan is the 26th happiest place in the world. 

Taiwan is the 26th happiest place in the world.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan ranks as the 26th happiest country in the world according to the United Nations, ahead of other Asian countries such as Singapore, Japan, and South Korea.

Finland led the global list with 7.82 points, Taiwan received 6.51 points, and Afghanistan finished last with 2.4 points, FTV news reported Wednesday (May 18). The overview was valid for the period 2019-2021, with Taiwan gaining 0.05 points compared to the previous survey for 2017-2019.

FTV reported that Taiwan’s freedom and democracy may have played a part in offsetting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though international travel became largely impossible, Taiwanese could still travel around to the mountains, the coast, and to outlying islands.

Other Asian countries on the list included Singapore at No. 27, Japan at 54, and South Korea at 59. China came in at 72, followed by Hong Kong at 81. Taiwan was one of the 80 countries that showed a slight rise in the perceived level of happiness after the start of the COVID pandemic, while 65 registered a drop.
happiness
happiest countries
United Nations

Updated : 2022-05-20 20:17 GMT+08:00

