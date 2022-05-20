Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Images leaked from a Pizza Hut Taiwan ad campaign for a pizza that featured popcorn chicken and Oreo cookies in early May have become a reality, prompting strong reactions from foreign netizens.

On May 5, an advertisement for a new pizza featuring popcorn chicken and Oreo cookies was leaked and rapidly shared on social media platforms such as PTT. The ad boasted the "Popcorn Chicken Pizza" features tempura, fried squid rings, "flaming popcorn chicken," and is topped off with 10 Oreo cookies placed on the edges of the crust, providing a cookie with each slice.

The sweet and salty caloric concoction sells for NT$399 (US$13.45). A Pizza Hut Taiwan representative confirmed to Taiwan News the ad was real, and the new product was to be launched on May 10.

A member of the Taiwan page for Reddit posted photos of the pizza on Friday (May 20) and soon got 304 upvotes and 151 comments:

"Haha I saw this on my Facebook and everyone was commenting how Italy is going to declare war on Taiwan before China does."

"I guess we got only ourselves to blame when Italy side with China when the war starts."

"Popcorn chicken, mmm! Fried calamari, mmm! Tempura, yummmm! Scallions, cheese, I'm drooling! Oreo.... WTF?"

"Those things only work separately. Together it’s a horror show."

"I was drooling as I was reading it, and got turned off by the Oreos."





(Pizza Hut photos)