Taiwan moves IDF, Mirage jets to Taiwan Strait islands, east coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Air Force has moved Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDF) and Mirage 2000 jets to Penghu in the Taiwan Strait and to Taitung on the east coast in response to incursions by military aircraft from China, reports said Friday (May 20).

The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has repeatedly sent jets and other aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), leading Taiwan to scramble jets to intercept and force back the Chinese planes. The Air Force said Friday it had moved IDF jets to its base in Magong, Penghu County, and French-built Mirage jets to Taitung County in the southeast, the Liberty Times reported.

A delegation of lawmakers from the Foreign and National Defense Committee visited the Zhihang Air Force Base in Taitung this week. They noted that while most intrusions occurred southwest of Taiwan’s main island, some Chinese planes entered the southeast sector of the ADIZ.

Defense analysts have interpreted the frequent incursions as having the aim of collecting information and wearing out Taiwan’s Air Force.