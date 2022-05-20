Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
2022/05/20 15:05
A woman uses a plastic Kalashnikov rifle to shoot balls at a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a street attraction in the centre of Lvi...
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols during a reconnaissance mission in a recently retaken village on the outskirts of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Saturday, May ...
Relatives react next to the body of Pankratov Oleksandr, 49, a Ukrainian military servicemen who was killed in Donetsk province, during his funeral in...
Ukrainian serviceman Anton pets a cat in a basement previously used by Russian soldiers as a temporary base in the village of Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv re...
Bodies of dead Russian soldiers lay on the floor during an identification process in Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Ar...
Oksana Balandina, 23, is carried by her husband Viktor at a public hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022. Oksana lost both legs and 4 finger...
A Danish supporter shouts prior the group A Hockey World Championship match between Denmark and Kazakhstan in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday May 14, 2022...
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy at the end of the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool, at Wembley ...
Liverpool supporters hold a banner on the stands during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool, at Wembley stadium, in Lo...
S10 from The Netherlands singing 'De Diepte' performs during the final dress rehearsal at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, Friday, May 13,...
Frederique Bel poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film fe...
A full moon rises above the iconic Haghia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey, early Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Mucahid Yapici)

May 13-May 19, 2022

As Russian attacks continued across Ukraine this week, dominating the news, the 75th international film festival at Cannes began and Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. Liverpool won the English FA Cup final soccer match against Chelsea and the Hockey World Championships began in Finland.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Nicosia photographer Petros Karadjias.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2022-05-20 17:21 GMT+08:00

