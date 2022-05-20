Corrugated Bulk Bins Market [HOW TO INCREASE] 2022 Size, Trend, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Corrugated Bulk Bins Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Corrugated Bulk Bins Market is valued at approximately USD 11.6 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Corrugated Bulk Bins are the boxes that are created by using wood pulp, these bins can be recycled that helps in lessening solid waste disposal worldwide. Nowadays, manufacturers are highly adopting corrugated materials instead of conventional materials owing to the better characteristics of the material.

Additionally, Corrugated Bulk Bins offer several features such as better safety, improved durability, logistical convenience, higher sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and enhanced strength. Therefore, recyclability of Corrugated Bulk Bins, the growing need for bulk packaging majorly across the chemical industry, as well as high optimization in the pack size and better availability of the printable space for brand recognition are accelerating the market demand around the world. For instance, according to the International Council of Chemical Association (ICCA), in 2017, for R&D the chemical industry has invested nearly USD 51 billion and the production is likely to rise by 2.7% from 2018 as per the BASF. However, the availability of low-cost alternatives and stringent packaging regulations impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing globalization and international trade activities are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Corrugated Bulk Bins market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the escalating demand for convenience and ready-to-eat packaged food products, coupled with the increasing number of the working population. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rapid industrialization, and potential growth of the industries such as automotive, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food, and chemical would create lucrative growth prospects for the Corrugated Bulk Bins market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

International Paper Company

Greif Inc.

Mondi

WestRock Company

Supack Industries Pvt. Ltd

Sonoco Products Company

Elite Packaging

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd

Packaging Corporation of America

B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Pallet Packs

Hinged

Totes

Others (crates, skid boxes, and cargo boxes)

By Load Capacity

Below 1000 KG

1000-1500 KG

More Than 1500 KG

By Format

Single wall

Double wall

Tripple wall

Others (Four walls and above till 8 walls)

By Application

Food & beverage

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Oil & Lubricant

Building & Construction

Others (rubber & plastic, agricultural, and metal fabrication)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Corrugated Bulk Bins Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

