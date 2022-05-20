OEM Insulation Market [PROFIT] Industry Analysis, Market Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030

Quadintel published a new report on the OEM Insulation Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global OEM Insulation Market is valued approximately USD 29.36 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.60 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

OEM is an abbreviation for Original Equipment Manufacturer, and insulation is a substance that limits heat gain or loss, offers sound reduction and absorption, and provides vital fire protection by forming a barrier between the surfaces.

The adoption of air-conditioned technology in public transport, technical advancement of HVAC equipment in construction sector and growth of insulation materials in refrigeration industry are some of the major drivers, driving the growth for global OEM insulation market during the forecasted period. In addition, the growth of the market is also supplemented by the strategic initiatives taken by the market players. For instance, in July 2021, Owens Corning announced the acquisition of Vliepa, which focuses on nonwovens, paper, and film coating, printing, and finishing for the building materials sector The acquisition allows Owens Corning to better service the European building and construction markets. Also, firm regulations for use of insulation materials for energy conservation is likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market growth in the forecast period.. However, fluctuating raw material prices are likely to hinder the market.

The key regions considered for the global OEM Insulation market study includes Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the dominant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing automotive industry, increasing awareness about advantages of OEM insulation materials, etc. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth owing to the presence of key market players in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Covestro AG

Owens Corning Corp.

Rockwool International A/S

Saint-Gobain ISOVER

Knauf Insulation

Huntsman Corporation

Armacell International S.A.

Johns Manville Corporation

Kingspan Group

China Jushi Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Mineral Wool

Polyurethane Foam (PUF)

Flexible Elastomeric Foam (FEF)

Other Insulations

By End-Use:

Building & Construction

Industrial

Transportation

Consumer

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global OEM Insulation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

