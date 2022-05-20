Global Melamine Market [REVENUE SOURCE] Industry Research Analysis & Forecast 2022 to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Global Melamine Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Melamine Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Melamine has been used in ornamental laminates like Formica, Melamine tableware, laminate flooring, superplasticizer, cement admixture, paints, plastic, and paper, among other things. Because of its numerous applications in a variety of products, the Melamine market is constantly expanding.
Melamine is utilized as a raw material in many completed goods, therefore it functions as a product ingredient. The market is growing due to significant drivers such as strong demand from the construction industry and increase in the levels of disposable income. According to Statista, Before the coronavirus epidemic, the construction sector had grown to a spending value of almost USD 12 trillion, and it is predicted to increase at a three percent annual rate. This comprises real estate developments, both residential and commercial, as well as infrastructural and industrial constructions. In contrast, private construction investment in the United States increased in 2020, with some of the highest levels ever recorded in the construction of both residential and non-residential structures. In a ranking of the country’s 50 largest building contractors, two businesses earned more than USD 10 billion in sales in 2019. However, rise in the presence of various substitute compounds impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The geographical regions considered for the Global Melamine Market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is dominating the region owing to rising building activity and rising demand for laminates, wood adhesives, and paints and coatings in nations like China, India and Japan. Also, APAC has registered the fastest growth in the forecast years followed by Europe, as increased government spending on construction activities is boosting the market growth in the region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC)
East China Engineering Science & Technology Co. Ltd (ECEC)
MITSUI CHEMICALS EUROPE GmbH
Nissan Chemical Corporation
EuroChem Group
Prefere Resins Holding GmbH
OCI NV
Sichuan Energy Industry Investment Group Co. Ltd (SCEI)
Qatar Petroleum
Grupa Azoty
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Laminates
Wood Adhesives
Molding Compounds
Paints and Coatings
Other Applications (Flame Retardants, Textile Resins, etc.)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Melamine Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
Factors Influencing
The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
