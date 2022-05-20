Platelet Agitator Market 2022 Key Player Analysis, Trends, CAGR of 4.1%, Business Opportunity, and Forecast to 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the platelet agitator market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Platelet agitators are used to prevent the clumping of stationery platelets in blood, in order to preserve blood in its viable form.

The global platelet agitator market was valued at USD 296.3 million in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 502.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to growing investments in the biomedical industry, and technological advancements in platelet agitator equipment.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, capacity, end users, and region. Based on capacity, the market has been divided into small, large, and medium sized agitators. On the basis of end users the market has been segmented into autonomous blood banks, and hospital-based blood banks. Based on types, the market has been categorized into flatbed, circular, and combination agitator. Flatbed platelet agitator market held the largest share in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 328.4 million by 2027.

Americas held the largest share of around 36.6% within the global platelet agitator market, in 2015.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the research report are Boekel Scientific Inc. (US), EMSAS Electrical Equipment Industry & Trading Inc. (Turkey), Fanem Ltda (Brazil), Helmer Scientific Inc. (US), Apparecchi Scientifici S.r.l. (Italy), Labcold Ltd (US), Meditech Technologies India Private Limited (India), N?ve (Turkey), Sarstedt AG and Co. (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and Zhejiang Sujing Purification Equipment Co Ltd (China).

Study Objectives:

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments as well as sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, capacity, and end users

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

> Platelet agitator manufacturers and suppliers

> Hospitals & clinics

> Potential investors

> Raw material suppliers

> Key executives (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

> Medium sized platelet agitators, the fastest growing segment, is expected to grow at 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period

> Flatbed type agitators market held the largest share in 2015, and is expected to reach $328.4 million by 2027

> Autonomous blood bank users held the largest share of 64.7% within the market, and are expected to grow at 4.3% CAGR between 2016 and 2027

> Americas has held the largest share of the global platelet agitator market, registering ~36.6% of market share in 2015 and it is expected to reach $ 170.2 million by 2027.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

> US

> Canada

> Europe

> Western Europe

> Germany

> France

> UK

> Italy

> Spain

> Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

> China

> Japan

> India

> Republic of Korea

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

