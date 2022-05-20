Specialty Paper Market [FACTORS] 2022 Size, Share, Upcoming Product Scope by Key Players 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Specialty Paper Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Specialty Paper Market is valued at approximately USD 28.39 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Specialty Papers are the variety of papers that are produced or later transformed for a specific use. The papers are discretely manufactured, or the normal paper is rehabilitated into Specialty Paper by covering it with Specialty Paper and pulp chemicals, which are adapted for a specific application.

These papers are useful in various ways to improve the function, processing, or decoration of another product. The demand for Specialty Paper is primarily driven by packaging & labeling, building & construction, industrial, printing & writing, and many other industries. The transformation of the emerging economies into the colossal market, exponential growth of the food & beverage industry, and increasing urban population are the primary factors for bolstering the market demand around the world. For instance, according to the World Bank, in 2018 urban population was recorded at 4.201 billion and that reach 4.358 billion in 2020. However, stringent government rules & regulations impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the emergence of nanotechnology is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Specialty Paper Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing online shopping activities, as well as the region is the largest exporter of paper. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rapid industrialization, and growing awareness among the population regarding the availability of Specialty Paper would create lucrative growth prospects for the Specialty Paper Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ITC Ltd.

Nippon Paper Group

International Paper Company

Robert Wilson Paper Corporation

Mondi Plc.

Stora Enso

Sappi Ltd.

Griff Paper and Film

Kanzaki Specialty Papers Inc.

Domtar Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Decor paper

Release Liner paper

Packaging paper

Printing paper

Others

By Raw Material:

Pulp

Fillers & Binders

Additives

Coatings

Others

By Application:

Building & construction

Industrial

Packaging & labelling

Printing & writing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Specialty Paper Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

