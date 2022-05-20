Immortalized Cell Line Market 2022 Size, Major Key Players, CAGR of 9.30%, Opportunities, Forecast Report till 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the immortalized cell line market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global immortalized cell line market was valued at USD 2,421.34 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Immortalized cell lines are either tumorous cells that do not stop dividing or cells that have been artificially manipulated to proliferate indefinitely and can, thus, be cultured over several generations. HepaRG and Hep G2 cell lines are most frequently used for toxicity studies among the currently available human hepatic cell lines.

The immortalized cell line plays a vital role in cell biology while studying multicellular organisms and their biochemistry. The demand for immortalized cell lines is increasing and so as the applications. The increasing adoption of immortalized cell lines in stem cell therapy drives the growth of the market.

Besides, the increasing awareness regarding the use of cell lines in healthcare, rising vaccines production, increasing application of cell lines in cancer therapy, and use of innovative technology for cell lines have fueled the growth of the market. On the other hand, the high cost of equipment and difficulties in developing a stable and authentic strain have restrained the growth of the immortalized cell line market.

Moreover, continuous cell lines are widely used by numerous pharmaceutical and biotech-based companies as a specimen for testing the drug efficacy. Due to this, there is a reduction in the use of gnotobiotic animals such as mice, rabbits, and monkeys, among others. Moreover, as these cell lines have a long shelf life and can be easily preserved via cryopreservation and lyophilization techniques, several biotech and pharmaceutical companies are preferring them over other media cultures for performing their R&D activities. For instance, as per a report published by the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Bio Manufacturing Research Institute and Technology Enterprises (BRITE), in 2014, around 1.3 USD Billion capital was invested in new pharmaceuticals for drug discovery through cell line culture.

The global immortalized cell line market is segmented based on method, application, and end-user.

Based on method, the market is further segmented into virus induction, HTERT expression, inactivation of tumor, suppression genes, and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery, vaccine production, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, and others.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and research laboratories.

Key Players

Lonza Group AG, Corning Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Selexis SA, Valneva, European Collection of Authenticated Cell Cultures (ECACC), Sartorius AG, ATCC (American Type Culture Collection Inc.), Merck KGaA, and Wuxi App Tec, and others

Study objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global immortalized cell line market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global immortalized cell line market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global immortalized cell line market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Findings

> The global immortalized cell line market is expected to reach USD 4,105.62 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.30% from 2018 to 2023

> On the basis of method, virus induction accounted for the largest market share of 39.9% in the year 2017 and was valued at USD 965.97 million in the same year

> On the basis of application, diagnostic accounted for the largest market share of 32.1% in 2017

> The Americas holds the largest share of the global immortalized cell line market which is expected to reach USD 1,505.38 million by 2023

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 10.04 % from 2018 to 2023

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

