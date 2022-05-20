Skin Packaging Market [REVENUE SOURCE] Size, Share, Trend, Demand And Forecast 2022 – 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Skin Packaging Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Skin Packaging Market is valued at approximately USD 9.67 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.93% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Skin Packaging is a technology that is adopted for packaging goods with a heated plastic film or thin plastic sheet. This packaging solution provides complete safety to the product, full product visibility, and takes the shape of the goods. The rising application of Skin Packaging in industries such as food & beverages, electronics, automotive, and many others, coupled with the increasing disposable income, changing lifestyles, and rapid urbanization are the chief factors that are surging the demand for Skin Packaging across the globe.
For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian appliances, and consumer electronics market was recorded with USD 10.93 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 21.18 billion by the end of 2025. Thereby, the growth of the consumer electronics segment is propelling the need for Skin Packaging, which, in turn, accelerates market growth. However, rising environmental concerns regarding plastic waste as well as the availability of environmentally-friendly alternatives impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, growing investment in R&D activities is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the Global Skin Packaging Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the changing lifestyle, rising demand for convenient packing solutions, and increasing demand for high protein intake by the population boost the meat market that surge the need for Skin Packaging. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing demand for meat and seafood, as well as increasing disposable income, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Skin Packaging Market across the Europe region.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.
Major market players included in this report are:
E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
WestRock Company
Bemis Company, Inc.
G. Mondini SpA
Sealed Air Corporation
Display Pack Inc.
The Dow Chemical Company
LINPAC Packaging Limited
Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.
Amcor Plc. (Bemic Co. Inc.)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type
Carded Skin Packaging
Non-carded Skin Packaging
By Base Material
Plastic films
Paper & Paperboard
Others
By Heat Seal Coating
Water-based
Solvent-based
Others
By Application
Food
Commercial Goods
Industrial Goods
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Skin Packaging Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
