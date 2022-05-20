Printed Tape Market [IMPACT COVID-19] 2022 Business Development, Size, Share and Opportunities 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Printed Tape Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Printed Tape Market is valued at approximately USD 28.78 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.08% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Printed Tapes are the tapes on which printing is done that are usually adopted for advertising or a company’s name promotion. These tapes highlight the company’s name and logo and offer ease of identification to the population. These tapes make the product or merchandise aesthetically attractive and present prompt recognition of the packaged product.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/printed-tape-market/QI037

The growing trend of digital printing, increasing demand for aesthetic appeal and innovative printing styles, and growing need for sustainable printing majorly by the end-user industry such as transportation & logistics, food & beverages, and consumer goods are augmenting the market growth around the world. For instance, in November 2021, Ahlstrom-Munksjo extended its offering of sustainable tape backing solutions by introducing a complete product range for pressure-sensitive packaging tape applications. MasterTape Pack is a sustainable fiber-based alternative to plastic packaging tapes that comprise high bio-based contents. However, the required high capital investment and fluctuations in the prices of raw materials impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the emergence of new technologies in the printing industry is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Printed Tape Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growth of the emerging economies, and the presence of leading manufacturers and suppliers of printing materials and equipment. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing need for sustainable printing, coupled with the increasing demand for aesthetic looks and innovative printing styles would create lucrative growth prospects for the Printed Tape Market across the Europe region.

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/printed-tape-market/QI037

Major market players included in this report are:

Hewlett-Packard Development Company

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Quad/Graphics Inc.

Xerox Corporation

RR Donnelley & Sons Company

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

W.S. Packaging Group

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

3M

Lixin Adhesive Technology (Shanghai) Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Hot melt carton sealing tape

Acrylic carton sealing tape

Natural rubber carton sealing tape

By Mechanism

Flexography

Lithography

Digital printing

Screen printing

Gravure

Others

By Material

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl chloride

Others

By Printing Ink

Water-based ink

UV-curable ink

Solvent-based ink

By End-user Industry

Food & beverages

Consumer durables

Transportation & logistics

Others

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/printed-tape-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Printed Tape Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/printed-tape-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request Full Report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/printed-tape-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/