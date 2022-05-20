Retinal Vein Occlusion Market 2022 Size, Share, growth CAGR of 11.6%, Trends, and Forecast till 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the Retinal vein occlusion market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Retinal vein occlusion is a retinal vascular disease that mainly affects the older population and causes blindness. The condition is basically of two types, namely, Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO) and Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO). BRVO is the condition when the blockage occurs in the branch of the retinal vein and blood with fluid spills out into the retina. On the other hand, CRVO is the condition when the blockage occurs in the main retinal vein and blood, and fluid spills out into the retina.

It is noted that the increasing prevalence of diabetes and atherosclerosis, is the key factor driving the retinal vein occlusion market. Various other factors such as the increasing prevalence of glaucoma, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, and change in lifestyles are also propelling the growth of the market.

The global retinal vein occlusion market is segmented by type, condition, diagnosis, treatment, end-user, and region.

The market for retinal vein occlusion, by type, is segmented into branch retinal artery occlusion and central retinal vein occlusion, in which the branch retinal artery occlusion accounted for the largest market share in 2016. The branch retinal artery occlusion is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

The retinal vein occlusion market is further segmented, by condition. The condition segment is classified as non-ischemic and ischemic. The non-ischemic segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

The retinal vein occlusion market, by diagnosis, is segmented into Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), fundoscopic examination, fluorescein angiography, and others. The fundoscopic examination segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

The retinal vein occlusion market, by treatment, is segmented into antivascular endothelial growth factor, corticosteroid drugs, laser retinal photocoagulation, and others. The corticosteroid drugs segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.64% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

Further, the market is segmented by end-user, which includes hospitals and clinics, research and academics center, and others. Hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

By region, the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The European region captured the largest market globally and is expected to reach USD 15,889.59 million by 2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are Allergan Plc, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, IRIDEX Corporation, Lumenis, Novartis, NIDEK CO., LTD., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Quantel Medical Inc, Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., and ZEISS.

Study objectives

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments based on type, condition, diagnosis, treatment, end-user, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global retinal vein occlusion market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global retinal vein occlusion market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries

> Potential Investors

> Medical Research Institutes

> Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

> Research Companies

Key Findings

> The global retinal vein occlusion market is expected to grow at a rate of 11.2% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2023. The increasing R&D spending, growing healthcare industry, and increased spending on technological advancements are driving the growth of the market

> The branch retinal artery occlusion segment commanded the largest market share in terms of type, in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, 2017-2023

> However, the high cost of treatment and side-effects associated with it may hinder the growth of the market

Regional Analysis

Americas

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> South America

Europe

> Western Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

> Middle East

o United Arab Emirates

o Saudi Arabia

o Kuwait

o Qatar

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

