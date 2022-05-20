Cancer Biomarker Market 2022 By Type, by Application, Regional Analysis, and Forecast till 2030 | CAGR of 15.8 %

Report ocean published a new report on the cancer biomarker market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global cancer biomarker market was at USD 10,754.0 million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.8 % during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Most healthcare professionals use diagnostic tests to clarify and support their clinical decision making. Cancer biomarkers are substances or processes that indicate the presence of cancers in the human body. Biomarkers may be produced naturally by the affected tissue or by immune cells in the body in response to cancer. Biomarkers are found in the blood, stool, urine, tumor tissue, bodily fluids, or other tissues. Mostly, they improve cancer detection and facilitate high-speed non-invasive diagnosis using genomics and proteomics. The factors incorporate comprehension of disease procedure and shed light about the uniqueness of an individual’s tumor at the molecular level. These components are reflected in the changing outline of clinical trials.

The increasing preference for targeted therapies for the treatment of patients suffering from different types of malignant cancers is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasingly focusing on the use of biomarkers in their drug discovery and development process. The strategic alliances =for biomarker applications in large-stage clinical trials are fueling the growth of this market.

The global cancer biomarker market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user.

Based on biomarker type, the market is further segmented into proteomic and genetic biomarkers.

Based on application, the market is segmented into diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic. Based on diagnostic the market is further segmented into imaging and no-imaging.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into pharma and biotech companies, diagnostic tool companies, healthcare IT/big data companies, and clinical laboratories.

Key Players

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc.(U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K), Novartis AG (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Pfizer Inc (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (U.S.), Illumina Inc (U.S.), and others.

Study objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global cancer biomarker market.

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global cancer biomarker market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global cancer biomarker market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Medical Devices Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Findings

> The global cancer biomarker market is expected to reach USD 29,923.5 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2017 to 2023

> On the basis of type, protein biomarker type commanded the largest market share of 41.8% in 2016

> On the basis of application, the diagnostic segment is expected to command the largest market share of 45.7% over the review period and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2023

> The Americas holds the largest share of the global cancer biomarker market which is expected to reach USD 11,736.5 million by 2023

> Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5 % over the forecast period

The report also covers the regional analysis

> Americas

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> The Middle East & Africa

o United Arab Emirates

o Saudi Arabia

o Oman

o Qatar

o Kuwait

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

