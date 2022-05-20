Microdermabrasion Market 2022 Segmentation, Application, Consumption, and Forecast Report 2030 | CAGR of 3.68%

Report ocean published a new report on the Microdermabrasion market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.Market Segmentation, Application, Consumption and Revenue Report 2022-2030

Introduction

Microdermabrasion is a popular technique for the treatment of various skin conditions like acne, hyperpigmentation, trauma scars, photo-damage, stretch marks, and others. Increasing prevalence of skin diseases, rising demands for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures, growing expenses on the cosmetics are the major drivers for the market growth. However, alternative non-surgical procedures in the market may restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The global market for microdermabrasion segmented on the basis of type, product, indication, end user, and region.

The market for microdermabrasion, by type is segmented into diamond microdermabrasion, crystal microdermabrasion, and others. The diamond microdermabrasion segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

The microdermabrasion market is further segmented on the basis of product. The product segment is sub-segmented into the microdermabrasion machine, microdermabrasion crystals, microdermabrasion tips, microdermabrasion creams and scrubs, and others. Microdermabrasion machine segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, and is expected to be the fastest growing segment which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.68%.

On the basis of indication, the global microdermabrasion market is segmented into hyperpigmentation, acne & trauma scars, photo-damage, stretch marks, and others. Acne & trauma scars segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016 which is valued at USD 194.30 million.

On the basis of end users, the global microdermabrasion market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, home care, and others. Hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. The market for home care was around USD 124.22 million in 2016.

Key Players

The key players for the microdermabrasion market are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter & Gamble, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Altair Instruments, Silhouet-Tone, Advanced Microderm, Inc., Dermaglow, New Shining Image LLC., Lasertec Medical Service, Delasco, and others.

Study objectives

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, product, indication, end user and region for the global microdermabrasion

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economical factors that influences the global microdermabrasion

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global microdermabrasion

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries

> Potential Investors

> Medical Research Institutes

> Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

> Research Companies

Key Findings

> The key players involved in this strategy are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter & Gamble, Altair Instruments, Aesthetic Solutions Inc, Advanced Microderm, Inc., and Silhouet-Tone. Koninklijke Philips N.V. holds 18.0% of the total microdermabrasion market

> Acne & trauma scars segment, by indication accounted for the largest market share in 2016 which is valued at USD 194.30 million

> On the basis of end user, the market for home care was USD 124.22 million in 2016.

> On the basis of region, Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region, at a CAGR of 19.91% during the forecast period.

The reports also covers regional analysis

Americas

o U.S.

o Canada

> South America

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o U.K

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

> The Middle East

> Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

