Cancer Immunotherapy Market 2022 Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies and Forecast Research Report 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Cancer Immunotherapy Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market is valued approximately USD 119.31 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Cancer immunotherapy is a procedure for the stimulation of the immune system to cure cancer and boosts the natural ability to fight against the disease. This therapy is gaining huge traction among the population as it offers long-term cancer protection, has fewer side effects, and cures a variety of cancer.

Cancer immunotherapy is adopted in a wide range of cancers such as prostate cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, head & neck cancer, breast cancer, and many others. The growing incidences of cancer, increasing development of bioinformatics tools to enhance the drug development process, coupled with the rising adoption of immunotherapy compared to other treatment options are the primary factors that are fostering market growth around the world. For instance, according to the national cancer institute, there were nearly 18.1 million new cases and 9.5 million cancer-associated deaths occurred across the globe in 2018. Moreover, the amount is likely to reach 29.5 million and the number of cancer-associated deaths to 16.4 million by the end of 2040. Thus, the growing occurrence of cancer globally is anticipated to surge the demand for cancer immunotherapy, which, in turn, accelerates the market growth in the near future. However, the availability of limited funds to initiate clinical trials and the high cost of treatment impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing clinical trials for the treatment of cancers and high growth prospects in emerging nations are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising adoption rate of immunotherapy and increasing investment for the drug development process. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing presence of the target population, and growth of the emerging economies such as India and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cancer Immunotherapy market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amgen, Inc.

Astrazeneca, PLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.)

Bayer AG

Eli Lily And Company

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Global Services, LLC)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck KGAA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cancer Vaccines

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Immunomodulators

By Application

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics & Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

