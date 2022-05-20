Cell Analysis Market [GROWTH] 2022, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Cell Analysis Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Cell Analysis Market is valued approximately USD 18.38 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Cell Analysis is the study of proteomics, genomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics, and cell-cell interactions of living organisms at a single-cell level. Cell analysis is mainly adopted for analyzing, measuring, and sequencing the human genome at a single-cell collection.
The growing availability of funding for cell-based research, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing geriatric population, coupled with the rising investment in the healthcare sector are the major factors attributing towards the global market growth. For instance, according to the United Nation, in 2019, there were approximately 703 million persons aged 65 years or over across the globe. Moreover, the amount is anticipated to double and reached nearly 1.5 billion aged people by 2050. Therefore, the growing geriatric population is more prone to get affected by various neuroscience, chronic, and infectious diseases, which, in turn, is projected to stimulate the demand for cell analysis in the near future. However, the high cost of cell analysis instruments and shortage of skilled professionals impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, rising applications of cell analysis in personalized medicine and high growth prospects in emerging nations are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the Global Cell Analysis Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing number of initiatives for drug discovery and the presence of a favorable business environment. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising availability of funds by the government, increasing presence of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and growth of emerging economies such as India and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cell Analysis market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Danaher Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Merck KGaA
GE Healthcare
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Olympus Corporation
PerkinElmer Inc.
Promega Corporation
Tecan Group
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product
Flow Cytometry Products
qPCR Products
Cell Microarrays
Microscopes
Spectrophotometers
Cell Counters
HCS Systems
Other Products
By Process
Cell Identification
Cell Viability
Cell Signaling Pathways/Signal Transduction
Cell Proliferation
Cell Counting and Quality Control
Cell Interaction
Target Identification and Validation
Single-cell Analysis
By End User
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and CROs
Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
Research Institutes
Cell Culture Collection Repositories
Other End Users
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Cell Analysis Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
