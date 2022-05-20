Ascites Market 2022 Size, Future Scope, Demands, and Future Forecast till 2030 | CAGR of 4.0%

Report ocean published a new report on the Ascites market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global ascites market is expected to reach USD 3710.4 million by 2023 from USD 2806.1 million in 2016. This market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period d 2017-2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Ascites is an abnormal accumulation fluid in the abdominal cavity. Liver cirrhosis is the most common case of ascites. Its presence is a sign of significant portal hypertension. Other less common factors that may contribute to ascites development are heart failure, kidney failure, cancers, and infection in pancreas. Malignant ascites has a characteristic role in the progression of ovarian cancer. Malignancy-related ascites have also been observed in malignancies of breast, lung, pancreas, gastric, and liver. Ascites can be detected by physical examination at a volume greater than 1.5 ascites. For smaller amount of fluid ultrasound, and CT scan are preferred.

Notably, rising prevalence of cirrhosis, improvement in reimbursement policies, and increasing occurrence of cancer are promoting the growth of ascites market globally. Ascites is a major complication of cirrhosis and is also an important landmark of chronic liver disease in the natural history. The rising alcohol consumption directly leads to the rising hospitalized cases and mortality due to alcoholic liver cirrhosis. Rising prevalence of cirrhosis and its related complications directly promotes the growth of ascites market.

However, complications associated with ascites treatment may hamper the market growth in coming future.

On the basis of type, the global ascites market is classified into transudative ascites, and exudate ascites. In 2016, exudate ascites segment commanded the largest market share of global ascites market by type segment.

On the basis of diagnosis, the global ascites ultrasound, CT scan, laparoscopy, angiography, and others. Ultrasound segment commanded the largest market share of 25.9% in 2016, and this segment is also expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

On the basis of treatment, the global ascites market is segmented into surgeries, and others. Surgeries segment is further segmented into peritoneovenous shunting, liver transplantation, transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS), others. The surgeries market is projected to reach USD 2119.2 million by the end of 2023 at the CAGR of 4.3% during 2017 to 2023.

On the basis of end user, the global ascites market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical center, and diagnostic centers. The hospitals & clinics market is projected to reach USD 1,133.2 million by the end of 2023 at the CAGR of 4.4% during 2017 to 2023.

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas hold the largest share of the global ascites market and is expected to reach USD 1,292.2 million by 2023. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the 2017-2023

Key Players

Some of key the players in the ascites market are Sequana Medical, BioVie, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, BD, GI Supply, Medtronic plc, and others.

Study objectives

> To provide comprehensive analysis of ascites industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry.

> To provide detailed insights into the factors driving and restraining the growth of global ascites market.

> To estimate the market size of global ascites from 2014 to 2023. Wherein, 2014 & 2015 would be the historic period, 2016 shall be the base year, and 2017 – 2023 will be forecast period for the study.

> To analyze global ascites market, on the basis of four main geographies namely, Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

> To compare the products with respect to the various players in the market

> To provide country wise market value analysis for various segments of ascites market

> To understand the demand-supply scenario and provide gap analysis of the industry

> To analyze and provide upcoming technologies and trends in ascites market

> To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe, and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market.

Target Audience

> Ascites manufacturers

> Ascites Suppliers

> Ascites Distributors

> Medical Device companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Medical Research Laboratories

> Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> Americas accounted for the largest market share in the global ascites market, It is estimated to reach USD 1,292.2 million by 2023

> Exudate ascites type of ascites is expected to command the largest market share of 55.8%

> The ultrasound segment is expected to command the largest market share of 9% over the review period and it is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2017-2023

The reports also covers regional analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

