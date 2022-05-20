Surgical Robots Market 2022 Analysis by Growth, CAGR of 22.75%, Trends, Share, Size, and Forecast till 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the Surgical Robots market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global surgical robots market is expected to reach US$ 21,225 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 22.75% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19165

Robotic surgery is a type of minimally invasive surgery that allows healthcare professionals to perform many types of complex procedures with more precision, flexibility and control which is possible with conventional techniques. It is also been used in certain traditional open surgical procedures. Surgical robots are the medical robots that performs the procedures through tiny incisions.

Globally, on the basis of Control Mechanism market is segmented into Direct Telemanipulator and Computer Control. Direct telemanipulator segment accounts the largest market share in 2016. The growth of direct telemanipulators is attributed to the factors such as it increase the possibility for remote surgery and increase the accuracy in the surgery.

On the basis of surgery approach market is segmented into Supervisor-Controlled Surgical Systems, Shared Control Robotic Surgical Systems, Telesurgery Systems and Robotic Radiosurgery Systems. Telesurgery systems segment accounts the largest market share in 2016. A supervisor-controlled robotic surgical system is a surgical approach which offers the highest level of automation. Americas accounted for the largest market share of surgical robots market for supervisor-controlled robotic surgical system followed by Europe.

On the basis of the surgical application, the market is segmented into general surgery, cardiac surgery, gynecologic surgery, colorectal surgery, urologic surgery, head and neck surgery and other surgery. Gynaecologic surgery segment accounts the largest market share in 2016.

Request Sample PDF copy of the report @:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19165

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global surgical robots market include Stryker, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics, Hansen Medical, TransEnterix Inc., Verb Surgical Inc. and Medtech SA.

Study objectives of surgical robots market:

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenues of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional and country-level markets

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, products, applications, end users, and its sub-segments.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience:

> Medical devices manufacturers

> Medical devices distributors

> Hospitals & Clinics

> Potential investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19165

Key Findings:

> The global market for surgical robots is expected to reach USD 21,225.0 million by 2023 from USD 5,060.9 million in 2016.

> Americas commands largest market share in 2016, it is expected to reach USD 8,835.6 million by 2023.

> Asia-Pacific registers fastest growing CAGR of 23.36%% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> America

> North America

> US

> Canada

> Latin America

> Europe

> Western Europe

> Germany

> France

> UK

> Italy

> Spain

> Rest Of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

> Japan

> China

> India

> Republic of Korea

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> Egypt

> Rest of Middle East & Africa

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19165

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19165

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/