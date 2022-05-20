M-Health Device Market 2022 Analysis Size, Share, Trends, CAGR of 35.03%, Emerging Growth Factors, and Forecast To 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the M-health Device market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global M-health device market is expected to reach USD 48,663.2 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 35.03% during the forecasted period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

mHealth or mobile health, are used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. M-Health enables various electronic health (e-health) data content and services to users, by using wireless technologies such as WiMax, Bluetooth, GSM/GPRS/3G, and WiFi among others. These devices are deployed for monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment applications that augment the chances of better healthcare and fitness systems. These devices work as a guiding framework to record the data by the patient and send it to the healthcare providers for feedback.

The global M-health device market is segmented on the basis of types, application and regions. On the basis of types, the market is segmented into: medical devices, health & fitness devices, and others. The medical devices segment market accounts the largest share and is expected to reach USD 39,530.4 million by 2023 from USD 4,752.5 million in 2016 at the CAGR of 34.89 % for the forecasted periods.

On the basis on application, the global M-health device market is segmented into monitoring, diagnosis and treatment, education and awareness, healthcare management, prevention and wellness and others. Monitoring application of m-health device dominated the global market in 2016 and accounted for USD 3,485.0 million and it is due to increasing deployment of m-health device solutions by healthcare providers and workers.

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America has the dominating market for M-health device. The M-health device market for North America is estimated at USD 2,052.9 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 16,443.4 million by 2023 at a fastest CAGR of 34.16%.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global M-health device market include GE Healthcare, Apple Inc., Philips, Athenahealth, Cerner, Medtronics, Apple Inc, and Allscripts.

Study objectives

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global M-health device market

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on channels, applications, and regions for the global M-health device market.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economical factors that influences the global M-health device market

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global M-health device market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Pharmaceutical Suppliers

> Potential investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

> Reaserch companies

Key Findings

> North America accounted for the largest market share in the global M-health device market, registering USD 2,052.9 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 16,443.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 34.16%

> The medical devices segment market accounts the largest share and is expected to reach USD 39,530.4 million by 2023 from USD 4,752.5 million in 2016 at the CAGR of 34.89 %

> Monitoring application of m-health device dominated the global market in 2016 and accounted for USD 3,485.0 million

The reports also covers regional analysis

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

