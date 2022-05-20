Medical Implants Market 2022 Industry Growth, Forecast, Analysis, Key Players, Regions, Types, and CAGR of 7.07%

Report ocean published a new report on the medical implants market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global medical implants market is estimated at USD 112,083 million in 2016 growing with a CAGR of 7.07% over the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Medical implants is a process of replacing the missing biological structure and supporting damaged biological structure of the body. They are either devices or tissues that placed over or inside the surface of the body. There is a range of application where these implants are used for the treatment and help to improve the damaged part of the body.

These implantation are complex procedure that vary depending upon the area of the human body it is used. The surgeries associated with implanting required technological contributions from various disciplines including surgical aspects, clinical sciences, biotechnology, computer engineering, biomedical engineering, anatomy, toxicology depending on the area and type of the implants, and material science.

The factors driving the market include rising neurological disorders in the ageing population innovative technological advancements, rising consumer awareness, cost-effective products, improved clinical outcomes, development of advanced implantable neurostimulation devices, and growing FDA approvals for clinical trials are propelling the growth of the market. However, some risks are associated with medical implants, such as implant failure, surgical risks, and infections. The global market for medical implants segmented on the basis of type, type of material, end user, and region.

The medical implants market is segmented on the basis of type. On the basis the types, it is segmented into orthopedic implants, cardiac implants, spinal implants, dental implants, ophthalmic implants, cosmetic implants, and others. On the basis of the type of material, it is segmented into metallic material, ceramic material, polymers material, and others. On the basis of the end users, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, and others.

Key Players

Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., 3M, Institut Straumann AG, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew (U.K), Dentsply Sirona.

Study objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global medical implants market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global medical implants market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global medical implants market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Medical Devices Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Findings

> The global medical implants market is expected to reach USD 112,083 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.1%

> On the basis of type, cardiac implants is the second largest market which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period from 2017-2023

> On the basis of material, Metallic accounts for the largest market share of 50% in 2016. The global medical implants market by type of material is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.07 % during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

> On the basis of end user, hospitals & clinics captured the largest market globally is expected to USD 147,168 million by 2023.

> On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. In 2016, the market was led by the Americas with 39.2% share

The reports also covers regional analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> The Middle East & Africa

o The Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

