Dental CAM Milling Machine Market 2022 by Product Type, End-User, CAGR of 7.2 %, Regional Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the Dental CAM Milling Machine market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global dental cam milling machine market was valued at $ 857.7 million in 2016 and expected to reach at $ 1,415.6 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

The major factors responsible for the growth of global dental cam milling machine market are high adoption of CAD/CAM systems in the dentistry resulting in the increased usage of CAM milling machines, growing ability to process different dental materials such as zirconia, acrylic, wax, metal and others with high accuracy and precision, growth of dental service organizations, development of new dental restorative materials, patient customized treatment approach, and increasing cosmetic dentistry treatments. The growth barriers are lack of awareness about the advantages of dental cam milling machine and high maintenance cost regarding the health among others.

The market is majorly categorized on the basis of types which is further segmented into into Lab Scale milling machines and office scale milling machines. On the basis of application the market is segmented into crowns, denture, bridges, veneers, and inlays/onlays and geographic regions. Globally, Europe holds the largest market share of global dental cam milling machine market, registering 42.4 % in 2016.

The scope of global dental cam milling machine market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.

Key Players

The leading players of the global dental cam milling machine market are Axsys Incorporated, B&D Dental Technologies, DATRON AG, Dentsply Sirona, KaVo Dental GmbH, Planmeca OY, Straumann, Yenadent Ltd. and others.

Key Findings

> On the basis of types, lab scale milling machine accounted for the largest market share of 65.15 % in 2016.

> US accounted for the largest market share of 77.55 % in 2016, with a market value of USD 251.6 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

> US

> Canada

> Europe

> Western Europe

> Germany

> France

> UK

> Italy

> Spain

> Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

> China

> Japan

> India

> Republic of Korea

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

