Muscle Stimulators Market 2022 Size, Opportunities, Historical Analysis, CAGR of 6.1%, Business Growth, And Forecast To 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the Muscle Stimulators market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The total muscle stimulator market is expected to reach USD 768.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecasted period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19155

Introduction

Electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), uses electric current for muscle contraction. The applications of EMS include strength training, rehabilitation after muscle injury or pain management, post-exercise recovery, chronic muscle disorders such as atrophy etc. the market for muscle stimulators is rising due to factors such as increasing popularity of sports, increased demand for fitness products, ageing population, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising affordability of muscle stimulators, increasing incidence of muscle diseases and disorders, demand for non-invasive technology devices and growing preference for muscle stimulators among physiotherapist.

The global muscle stimulator market is segmented on the basis of products, applications. The global muscle stimulator market by products is divided into Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator, Burst mode Alternating Current, Neuromuscular Electric Stimulation, Interferential Current. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator market is commanding the largest market share of 34.0% in 2016, this market is expected to reach USD 268.5 million in 2023 for USD 174.4 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.6% during forecast period.

Global muscle stimulator Market by application comprises of Pain Management, Neurological and Movement Disorder Management and Musculoskeletal Disorder Management. Out of which Pain Management application holds the largest market share of 46.6% in 2016, this market is expected to reach US$ 366.2 million in 2023 from US$ 238.5 million in 2016 and is growing at a stable CAGR of 6.4% globally.

Request Sample PDF copy of the report @:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19155

On the basis of region the global Muscle Stimulator market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. North America is commanding the largest market share of 41.6% in 2016 with countries like US and Canada playing a prominent role in the development of the market. US market is expected to reach US$ 265.8 million in 2023 from US$ 166.7 million in 2016, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2017-2023. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during forecasted period

Key Players

The leading market players in the global muscle stimulator market include DJO Global, Inc., Mettler Electronics Corp., Axiobionics, Zynex, NeuroMetrix, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Tone-A-Matic and others.

Study objectives

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global muscle stimulator market

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on products, applications, and regions for the global muscle stimulator market.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influences the global muscle stimulator market

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global muscle stimulator market

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19155

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Pharmaceutical Suppliers

> Potential investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

> Reaserch companies

Key Findings

> The muscle stimulator global market and is expected to reach USD 768.3 million by 2023

> Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator market is commanding the largest market share of 34.0% in 2016.

> North America holds the largest market share of 41.6% of microfluidic devices market and is anticipated to reach USD 328.9 million by the end of forecast period

> Asia the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period

The reports also covers regional analysis

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19155

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19155

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/