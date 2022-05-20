U.S. Uterine Fibroid Market 2022 Application, Product Segment, Regional Analysis, and Forecast 2030 Report | CAGR of 3.24%

Report ocean published a new report on the U.S. Uterine Fibroid market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The U.S. Market for Uterine Fibroids is expected to reach USD 39,993.2 million by the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.24%.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Uterine Fibroids are the abnormal growth that gets developed inside or on the wall of a woman’s uterus. These are also known as leiomyoma or myomas. These are noncancerous growths that cause symptoms such as heavy bleeding between or during the menstrual cycle, pain in pelvis or lower back, increased menstrual cramping, swelling enlargement of the abdomen. Increasing prevalence due to heredity and rising number of treatments to cure this disease has fuelled the growth of this market.

U.S. Uterine Fibroid Market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of Subserosal Fibroids, Intramural Fibroids, Submucosal Fibroids and others. On the basis of diagnosis the market is segmented into Medical Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners, Computed tomography (CT), Ultrasounds and others. On the basis of treatment the market is segmented into Uterine Fibroid Embolization, Magnetic Resonance Guided Focused Ultrasound, Myolysis, Endometrial Ablation, Hysterectomy and Myomectomy.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are: AstraZeneca (England), Cook Medical Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (UK), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Hologic (U.S.), and others.

Study Objectives:

? To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

? To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

? To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, diagnosis, and treatment.

? To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Target Audience

> Uterine Fibroid Devices and Drug Manufacturers

> Uterine Fibroid Devices and Drug Suppliers

> Private Research Laboratories

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Medical Research Laboratories

Key Finding

> The U.S. Uterine Fibroid market and is expected to reach USD 39,993.2 million by 2022.

> By Type, Intramural Fibroids holds the largest market share of U.S. uterine fibroid market and is expected to reach USD 14,972.5 million by 2022.

> By Treatment, hysterectomy holds the largest market share of U.S. uterine fibroid market and is expected to reach USD 8,042.3 million by 2022.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

America

> North America

Europe

Western Europe

> Germany

> France

> Italy

> Spain

> UK

> Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

Asia

> China

> India

> Japan

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia

Middle East & Africa

