Electrochemical Biosensors Market 2022 Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging CAGR of 9.7%, And Forecast Till 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the global healthcare market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global market of electrochemical biosensors s is expected to reach USD 23,707.2 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Electrochemical biosensors are analytical devices used to provide analytical information by biological sample, such as tissues, enzymes and whole cell, to an electrical signal. It is cost effective, user friendly, simple, disposable and convenient. Potentiometric sensors, amperometric sensors and conductometric sensor are detection modes of electrochemical detection. It is used mostly in miniaturized devices and is used for the detection of biological and non-biological matrices. The Electrochemical biosensors plays a major role in the field of healthcare which include applications such as diagnosis, patient monitoring and many others. The end user such as point of care testing, diagnostics centers, research laboratories and various others influence the growth of the market.

Based on application of electrochemical biosensors, diagnosis segment is by far the fastest growing segment of global electrochemical biosensors market and it is expected to reach USD 12,689.9 million by 2022.

Based on end user of electrochemical biosensors, point of care testing segment commands the largest market share of global electrochemical biosensors market and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the period 2016 to 2022.

Over the past few years nanotechnology has becoming increasingly essential in the field of biosensors. The performance and sensitivity of biosensors is incredibly enhanced with the combination of nanomaterials into their construction. The biosensors works on various technologies which include electrochemical biosensors, optical biosensors, thermal biosensors and piezoelectric biosensors. This report by MRFR majorly focuses on the electrochemical biosensors which holds the largest market share among all others biosensor technologies.

North America is expected to command the largest market share due to advanced technologies continuously on rise in these countries. Europe accounts for the second largest. Asia Pacific with lots of opportunity and continuously growing economies, is expected to be the fastest growing segment. Majorly due to recent developments in healthcare and improving economies and disposable income per individual. Middle East and Africa with less economic developments and extremely low income accounts for least market share in 2015 but is expected to grow with the increasing investment in research and development in the countries.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global Electrochemical Biosensors market include; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Medtronics, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, I-SENS, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH and others.

Study Objectives of Electrochemical Biosensors Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market

? To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

? To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

? To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on application, and end users for global electrochemical biosensors market.

? To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

? To provide economic factors that influences the global electrochemical biosensors market.

Target Audience

? Electrochemical biosensors manufacturers

? Pharmaceutical companies

? Biotechnology companies

? Academic research institutes

? Government institutes

Key Findings

> The global market for electrochemical biosensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the period 2016 to 2022 to reach USD 23,707.2 million by 2022.

> The electrochemical biosensors market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during 2016 to 2022 whereas North America will remain the largest market by 2022.

> The global market for electrochemical biosensors by application, diagnosis segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.5% during the period 2016 to 2022.

> Based on the end users, point of care testing segment commands the largest market share of global electrochemical biosensors market; registered 45.2% share in 2015

Regional and Country Analysis of Electrochemical Biosensors Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market

As per the Reportocean analysis, the Asia-Pacific Electrochemical Biosensors Market is poised to reach USD 4,644.6 million by 2022, to grow at a CAGR of around 10.0% during the forecast period. The market in North America was valued at USD 4,715.1 million in 2015, and expected to reach USD 10,020.0 million by 2022.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o France

o Rest of Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

