M-Health Application Market 2022 Growth CAGR of 32.2%, Opportunities, Types, Applications, and Forecast till 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the M-Health application market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global M-Health application market is expected to reach USD 100216.5 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

From last few years, healthcare has been transformed due to the extensive use of information technology for health monitoring. The healthcare applications are not only used by the healthcare provider but also by the patients. Continuously heart rate monitoring, smart health applications and other monitoring devices and applications help the patient to maintain their health and take preventive measures, thus avoiding further complications. Increasing demand for M-Health applications, growing healthcare expenditure and rising in the number of M-health applications providers drive the market growth. Furthermore, extensive use of smart phones influences the market growth.

On the basis of application, the global M-Health application market is segmented into monitoring applications, diagnosis & treatment, education & awareness, healthcare management, wellness & prevention, and others. Monitoring segment accounts the largest market share in 2016.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global M-Health Application market include Allscripts, Agamatrix, Inc., Apple Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic MiniMed, Inc., Vivify Health, and iHealth Labs Inc. (Subsidiary of Andon Health Co. Ltd.)

Study objectives of M-Health Application market:

? To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth.

? To provide historical and forecast revenues of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional and country-level markets.

? To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, products, applications, end users, and its sub-segments.

? To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Target Audience:

> M-Health applications developers and providers

> M-Health applications devices manufacturers and suppliers

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Findings:

> The global market for M-Health Application is expected to reach USD 100216.5 million by 2023 from USD 14201.0 million in 2016.

> Americas commands largest market share in 2016, it is expected to reach USD 28762.1 billion by 2023.

> Asia Pacific registers fastest growing CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> America

> North America

> US

> Canada

> Latin America

> Europe

> Western Europe

> Germany

> France

> UK

> Italy

> Spain

> Rest Of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia Pacific

> Japan

> China

> India

> Republic of Korea

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> Egypt

> Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

