Infusion Pump Market 2022 Analysis by Share, Revenue, Growth Rate, and Forecast till 2030 | CAGR of 5%

Report ocean published a new report on the Infusion Pump market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global infusion pump market is expected to reach USD 9710.2 million by 2023 from USD 6534.2 in 2016 with a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19151

Introduction

The Global market for infusion pump is growing at a steady pace. The global infusion pump market is expected to reach USD 9710.2 million by 2023 from USD 6534.2 in 2016 with a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Various factors that supports the growth of the market are; increased use of infusion pumps for the delivery of drugs and other fluids, rising prevalence of chronic and fatal diseases, high demand of the infusion systems in the military medical units, technological advancements in infusion systems. Furthermore the factors such as patient safety concerns and improper infusion leading to the severe consequences, unmet medical needs in the low income countries are hampering the growth of infusion pump market globally.

The market is majorly segmented on the basis of type, application, end user and regions.

The global infusion pump market on the basis of type is segmented into Volumetric pump, syringe pump, ambulatory pump, and others. Volumetric pump segment accounts for the largest market share of 37.1%, of the global infusion pump market by type. This major share is mainly attributed to the factors such as; high popularity of the volumetric pumps, convenience in the use of these pumps and effective delivery of the drugs and the other necessary fluids. The global volumetric pump market is expected to reach USD 3604.1 million by 2023 from USD 2385.8 million in 2016 with the CAGR of 5.2% for the forecasted year 2017 to 2023.

Request Sample PDF copy of the report @:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19151

Key Players

The leading market players in the global infusion pump 3M, Baxter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, ICU Medical, Inc, Smiths Medical, Terumo Medical Corporation, Zyno Medical

Study objectives

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Infusion Pump market

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on channels, applications, and regions for the global Infusion Pump market.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economical factors that influences the global Infusion Pump market

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global Infusion Pump market

Target Audience

> Infusion Pump Suppliers

> Infusion Pump Manufacturers

> Dental Research Laboratories

> Potential Investors

> Medical Research Institutes

> Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

> Research Companies

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19151

Key Findings

> North America accounted for the largest market share in the global Infusion Pump market, USD 2652.8 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 1851.6 million by 2023 at a fastest CAGR of 4.5%

> Volumetric pumps Infusion Pump market segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 5.2% in the global Infusion Pump market, by types

> Chemotherapy is contributing remarkable share registering 38.9% in the global Infusion Pump market, by application in 2016

?

The reports also covers regional analysis

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19151

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19151

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/