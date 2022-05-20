Influencer Marketing Platform Market 2022 – Industry Emerging Trends, Sales Volumes, Development Factors and Growth Analysis by 2030

The global influencer marketing platform market size is expected to reach USD 91.97 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report “Influencer Marketing Platform Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Campaign Management, Search & Discovery, Analytics & Reporting, Influencer Management); By Organization Size; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Influencer marketing has exploded in popularity as audiences have migrated away from television, social media, and other over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Consequently, businesses compete to engage with genuine and successful creators to promote their products and increase sales. The market demand for micro and macro-creator has risen in response to the growing contest. Nevertheless, as the competition heats up, discovering genuine creators with a large following has become the most challenging task for companies and organizations.

Many creators use bots to generate phony followers to advertise their popularity and attract big brands. To address the problem, businesses are implementing auditing tools that detect fraudulent accounts by scanning creators’ accounts and displaying the data of real and false followers. Over the forecast period, the tools could aid marketers in identifying genuine creators.



Based on the application, the search and discovery segment accounted for the leading market share of the industry in 2021. This is increasing due to a growing requirement among brands and marketers to work with the best-fit creators for a certain campaign. Companies may use creator search and discovery tools to locate the proper brand ambassadors utilizing a variety of variables, such as audience demographics, content effectiveness, and performance, saving time and money over manual searches.



Industry players such as Brandwatch, AspireIQ, CreatorIQ, Grapevine Logic Inc., ExpertVoice Inc., Hypetap Pty Ltd., Upfluence Inc., Speakr Inc., Impact Tech, Inc., HYPR Corporation, InfluencerDB, IZEA Worldwide, Inc., JuliusWorks, Inc., Klear, Lefty, Linqia, Inc., Launchmetrics, Mavrck, Quotient Technology Inc., Lumanu, Inc., Social Beat Digital Marketing LLP, Traackr, Inc., and Webfluential are some key players operating in the global market.



In September 2021, One Impression announced the availability of One Impression Platform, a product designed to meet the creator’s advertising needs of businesses ranging from giant corporations to small businesses. The stage is a full-stack solution that handles key industry concerns such as discovery, accessibility, and tracking of creators’ campaigns and is packed with incredibly powerful capabilities. The stage is designed specifically for working with creators directly or through their managers. As a result, it provides a one-stop-shop for marketers to collaborate with creators, from top superstars to micro/nano-influencers.



The publisher has segmented the influencer marketing platform market report based on application, organization size, end-use, and region:

Influencer Marketing Platform, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Campaign Management

Search & Discovery

Analytics & Reporting

Influencer Management

Influencer Marketing Platform, Organization Size Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Influencer Marketing Platform, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Food & Entertainment

Sports & Fitness

Travel & Holiday

Fashion & Lifestyle

Others

Influencer Marketing Platform, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Austria

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Israel

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

