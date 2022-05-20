Alexa
Taiwan to hold first vice-ministerial meeting with Lithuania May 25

MOEA Vice Minister Chen Chern-chyi to spend 3 days in Lithuania

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/20 15:06
MOEA Vice Minister Chen Chern-chyi travels to Lithuania next week. (Reuters, AP photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Vice Minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) will visit Lithuania for the first vice-ministerial meeting between the two countries on May 25, reports said Friday (May 20).

Unofficial relations between Taipei and the Baltic nation intensified after Vilnius allowed Taiwan to use its own name for its representative office last year. This prompted China to take retaliatory action against Lithuanian businesses.

May 25 is the date for the first vice-ministerial-level “conversation” between Taiwan and Lithuania in Vilnius, with Chen also meeting other leading government officials and discussing cooperation on semiconductors, electric vehicles, and biotechnology, CNA reported.

Before arriving in Vilnius, Chen will first head to the Belgian capital of Brussels on May 21 for discussions with the European Union, the MOEA said. His 24-member delegation includes business people and officials who will spend three days in Lithuania.

The program includes Chen's meeting with Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Jovita Neliupsiene, an innovation fair, a business forum, and a visit to an electric bus factory.

Last October, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) headed a 66-member delegation on a visit to Lithuania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.
Lithuania
Taiwan-Lithuanian relations
Taiwan-Lithuania trade
MOEA
Chen Chern-chyi
Jovita Neliupsiene
European Union
EVs
semiconductors
biotechnology

Updated : 2022-05-20 15:43 GMT+08:00

