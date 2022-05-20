Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Blue Cross Launches Double Privileges to Cheer for the World No. 1

By Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited, Media OutReach
2022/05/20 15:00

Offering 100 Free Sports Insurance Every Day and Premium Discount

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 20 May 2022 - In celebration of the outstanding achievements of fencing gold medalist and brand ambassador Edgar Cheung Ka Long, who has recently won gold medal in men's individual foil at the FIE World Cup in Paris and has ascended his ranking to the World Number 1, Blue Cross (Asia Pacific) Insurance Co., Ltd. ("Blue Cross") today announces to give away 100 SmartFit Sports Insurance every day, encouraging the public to live a healthy lifestyle by engaging in sport activities while enjoying protection. Besides, customers can enjoy up to 55% premium discount on designated insurance products using promo code "WORLD1" during enrolment.

Blue Cross Launches Double Privileges to Cheer for the World No. 1

From now until 1 June 2022, Blue Cross will offer free giveaway of SmartFit Sports Insurance Basic Plan (leisure sports; 1 day or 3 days covered period) to customers through its website or Blue Cross HK App. The daily quota is 100 and will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis, and while stocks last.

Plan features of SmartFit Sports Insurance:
  • Covers over 30 types of sports and competitions, including ball games, hiking, water ski, track and field, fencing and swimming, etc
  • Comprehensive coverage including Sports Injury, Accidental Medical Expenses, Personal Liability, Damage of Personal Sports Equipment and injury or illness that happens during participation in sports activities, such as Exertional Heat Stroke, Cardiac Arrest, as well as coverage on Sudden Death due to Congenital Heart Defect
  • 3 plan levels available for selection, suitable for sports enthusiasts, amateur instructors, students and professional athletes

Besides, from now until 30 June 2022, SmartClub members who enrol in any designated plans including SmartFit Sports Insurance, HomeSafe Protection Insurance, MaidSafe Insurance, DecorationSafe Insurance and LovePet Outpatient Insurance, through Blue Cross HK App or Blue Cross website, an extra 10% premium discount will be applied by entering promo code "WORLD1". Customers can enjoy up to 55% premium discount together with existing offer.

For more details about "Double Privileges to Cheer for the World No. 1" and the above-mentioned products, please visit Blue Cross website at www.bluecross.com.hk or download the Blue Cross HK App.

Blue Cross Launches Double Privileges to Cheer for the World No. 1

Disclaimers:
  • This press release is for distribution in Hong Kong only. The distribution of this press release is not and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or a provision of any insurance product outside Hong Kong.
  • Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited is a subsidiary of The Bank of East Asia, Limited and a member of the BEA Group. It is not affiliated with or related in any way to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association or any of its affiliates or licensees.


Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") is a member of The Bank of East Asia Group. With over 50 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services including medical, travel and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers.

In 2021, Blue Cross was assigned a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) and the long-term issuer credit rating of "a" (Excellent) by A.M. Best, a global full-service credit rating firm specialising in the financial service industry. For the latest rating, please access www.ambest.com.

#BlueCross

Updated : 2022-05-20 15:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street