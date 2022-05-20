Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 85,720 local COVID cases on Friday (May 20).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 41 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 1,156,291. The 49 deaths announced that day brought the country's COVID death toll to 1,284.

Local cases

The local cases include 40,942 males, 44,744 females, and 34 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. With 23,704, New Taipei City reported the most cases, followed by 11,684 in Taoyuan City, 11,414 in Taipei City, 7,525 in Kaohsiung City, 7,144 in Taichung City, 4,707 in Tainan City, 2,762 in Hsinchu County, 2,341 in Changhua County, 2,270 in Pingtung County, 2,201 Yilan County, 2,045 in Keelung City, 1,708 in Hsinchu City, 1,282 in Miaoli County, 1,187 Hualien County, 1,009 in Yunlin County, 730 in Nantou County, 679 in Chiayi County, 650 in Taitung County, 366 in Chiayi City, 169 in Penghu County, 131 in Kinmen County, and 12 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 49 deaths announced on Friday include 28 men and 21 women ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s, all of whom were classified as severe cases and had a history of chronic disease. Twenty one were not vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from April 16 to May 17 and dates of death from May 8-17.

Imported cases

The 41 imported cases include 17 males and 24 females ranging in age from under 20 to their 60s. They arrived between Feb. 10 and May 19, and their countries of origin are still under investigation.