Ogunbowale scores 37 to help Wings beat Mercury 94-84

By Associated Press
2022/05/20 12:25
PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored a season-high 37 points, Marina Mabrey added 13 points and a career-best 10 assists and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 94-84 on Thursday night.

Diana Taurasi led Phoenix (2-3) with 31 points — her 50th career game scoring at least 30 to extend her own WNBA record. She also became the first player in league history to score at least 30 points at the age of 39.

Ogunbowale made 5 of 11 from 3-point range, hit 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and had five assists. Guard Allisha Gray had 16 points and a career-high five blocks for Dallas (3-2).

Dallas took the lead for good with three minutes left in the first quarter on a Mabrey 3.

Diamond DeShields had 22 points for the Mercury, while Tina Charles finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds and Shey Peddy scored 10 points. Skylar Diggins-Smith did not play due to a non-COVID illness.

