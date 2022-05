A boy plays with rocks at the site where people were killed in a mass execution and buried during the Maoist-inspired insurgency in Llocllapampa, near... A boy plays with rocks at the site where people were killed in a mass execution and buried during the Maoist-inspired insurgency in Llocllapampa, near the town of Accomarca in Peru, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Peruvian authorities identified the remains of 80 people total found in the two communities as men, women and children who were killed between 1980 and 2000 by both members of the Shining Path militant group and army soldiers. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)