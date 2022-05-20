Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Foreign ministry thanks German parliament for supporting Taiwan's WHA inclusion

Bundestag passes resolution by landslide after rare partnership between ruling, opposition parties

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/20 12:08
File photo of the German parliament. 

File photo of the German parliament.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanked the German parliament (Bundestag) after it passed a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday (May 19).

CNA reported the German ruling parties, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alliance 90/The Greens (the Greens), and Free Democratic Party (FDP), as well as opposition allies Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) worked together to pass the resolution. Partnerships between the ruling and opposition parties in directing the government’s diplomatic actions are rare in the Bundestag.

Taiwan’s representative to Germany Shieh Jhy-wey (謝志偉) was cited as saying the Representative Office would initiate petitions signed individually by Bundestag members in the past. This year, the Representative Office lobbied party officials for the first time.

Shieh added that the Bundestag’s support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHO reflects a pro-Taiwan trend within the German political world that, according to CNA, has become more pronounced in recent years. Prior to elections in September 2021, the Greens and FDP had stated they intended to reinforce Germany’s relations with Taiwan.

In a press release, MOFA wrote that it welcomed and was sincerely grateful for the resolution. It added the resolution passed by the Bundestag not only supports restoring Taiwan’s observer status at the WHA and for WHO-related activities, but also requires the government to issue regular reports on whether the WHO includes participants like Taiwan and how to do so.

MOFA emphasized that it will continue to work with the German government and parliament to deepen bilateral ties, preserve peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and create a prosperous and healthy post-COVID-19 era.
Germany
World Health Organization
WHO
Bundestag
Social Democratic Party
SDP
Alliance90/The Greens
The Greens
Free Democratic Party
FDP
Christian Democratic Union
CDU
Christian Social Union
CSU
CDU/CSU
Shieh Jhy-Wey
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan foreign minister delivers message at woman empowerment forum in Guatemala
Taiwan foreign minister delivers message at woman empowerment forum in Guatemala
2022/05/19 19:35
Taiwan expresses dissatisfaction with absence of WHA invitation
Taiwan expresses dissatisfaction with absence of WHA invitation
2022/05/19 16:42
Legislators from 32 European countries, Canada sign up for Taiwan’s WHA bid
Legislators from 32 European countries, Canada sign up for Taiwan’s WHA bid
2022/05/19 14:00
Taiwan envoy to Portugal urges support for WHO inclusion in op-ed
Taiwan envoy to Portugal urges support for WHO inclusion in op-ed
2022/05/18 11:04
Foreign ministry says nearly 30 international media outlets have come to Taiwan since 2020
Foreign ministry says nearly 30 international media outlets have come to Taiwan since 2020
2022/05/17 16:17

Updated : 2022-05-20 12:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street