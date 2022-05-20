Alexa
Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

By GEORGE RICHARDS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/20 10:13
Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari, right, knocks Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) off the puck during the first period of Game 2 of...
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) advances the puck past Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) during the first period of Gam...
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) takes down Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau as Lightning' Alex Killorn (17) and Nicholas Pa...
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) defends against Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) during the first period of Game 2 of an ...
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91), right wing Corey Perry (10) and left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrate a goal against the Florida Panth...
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11), defenseman Gustav Forsling (42), center Eetu Luostarinen (27) and right wing Claude Giroux (28) ce...
Florida Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) vie for the puck during the first period of Game 2 of...
Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas (7) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) chase the puck during the first period of Game 2 of an...
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon, left, and Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas scuffle during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hocke...

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night.

The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday.

The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikita Kucherov, who chased down a loose puck behind the Florida net.

Tampa Bay's power play once again was the catalyst, producing Corey Perry's first-period goal after delivering three goals in the Lightning's 4-1 victory in Game 1.

Perry's goal was the Lightning's fourth in seven power-play chances to start the series.

Florida's power play, meanwhile, continued to sputter.

The Panthers scored the third-most power-play goals during the regular season, but entered the second game of the series 0 for 21 in man-advantage situations through seven postseason games. They were 0 for 4 Thursday night, with the team's lone goal coming on a 30-foot shot from Eetu Luostarinen that trickled past Andrei Vasilevskiy with 1:53 remaining in the second period.

Florida got its third power-play opportunity in the final minute of the second period and had a couple of good looks, but still went into the break tied. The Panthers also got another chance in the closing minutes of the third, but came up empty again.

Vasilevskiy stopped 34 of 35 shots for Tampa Bay. Bobrovsky finished with 25 saves, including a couple of big ones that kept the Lightning from breaking a 1-all tie earlier in the third period.

NOTES: Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette is a finalist for NHL coach of the year, as is former Panthers coach Gerard Gallant of the New York Rangers and Calgary coach Darryl Sutter -- the brother of former Panthers coach Duane Sutter. The finalists were announced Thursday. ... Tampa’s Amalie Arena is playing host to a concert Saturday, so the teams get an extra day off before starting a back to back with Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Monday. ... Thursday marked only the second day that the Panthers had a home playoff game on the same day that the Miami Heat -- their South Florida neighbors who play about 45 minutes south -- had one of their own. The first such day was Tuesday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

