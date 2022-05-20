PGA Championship Scores

|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|34-31—65
|Tom Hoge, United States
|33-33—66
|Will Zalatoris, United States
|33-33—66
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|33-34—67
|Matt Kuchar, United States
|35-32—67
|Justin Thomas, United States
|35-32—67
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|34-34—68
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|35-33—68
|Chris Kirk, United States
|33-35—68
|Kevin Na, United States
|33-35—68
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|35-33—68
|Mito Pereira, Chile
|35-33—68
|Davis Riley, United States
|35-33—68
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|34-34—68
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|31-37—68
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|34-35—69
|Stewart Cink, United States
|34-35—69
|Tony Finau, United States
|34-35—69
|Talor Gooch, United States
|33-36—69
|Beau Hossler, United States
|36-33—69
|Patton Kizzire, United States
|35-34—69
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|34-35—69
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|36-33—69
|Patrick Reed, United States
|34-35—69
|Webb Simpson, United States
|35-34—69
|Aaron Wise, United States
|34-35—69
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|35-35—70
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|35-35—70
|Russell Henley, United States
|33-37—70
|Max Homa, United States
|36-34—70
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|35-35—70
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|35-35—70
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|37-33—70
|Francesco Molinari, Italy
|36-34—70
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|35-35—70
|Brendan Steele, United States
|35-35—70
|Gary Woodland, United States
|34-36—70
|Sam Burns, United States
|36-35—71
|Jason Day, Australia
|36-35—71
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|35-36—71
|Rickie Fowler, United States
|35-36—71
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|35-36—71
|Kramer Hickok, United States
|35-36—71
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|35-36—71
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|37-34—71
|Seamus Power, Ireland
|36-35—71
|Justin Rose, England
|37-34—71
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|34-37—71
|Adam Schenk, United States
|34-37—71
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|33-38—71
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|33-38—71
|Kevin Streelman, United States
|35-36—71
|Harold Varner III, United States
|37-34—71
|Y.E. Yang, South Korea
|33-38—71
|Cameron Young, United States
|35-36—71
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|36-36—72
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|37-35—72
|Laurie Canter, England
|34-38—72
|Alex Cejka, Germany
|34-38—72
|John Daly, United States
|34-38—72
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|36-36—72
|Jason Dufner, United States
|37-35—72
|Lanto Griffin, United States
|36-36—72
|Yuki Inamori, Japan
|37-35—72
|Chan Kim, United States
|35-37—72
|Kevin Kisner, United States
|37-35—72
|Marc Leishman, Australia
|35-37—72
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|36-36—72
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|33-39—72
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|35-37—72
|Jesse Mueller, United States
|38-34—72
|J.J. Spaun, United States
|35-37—72
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|35-37—72
|Henrik Stenson, Sweden
|36-36—72
|Cameron Tringale, United States
|37-35—72
|Bubba Watson, United States
|37-35—72
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
|35-37—72
|Alex Beach, United States
|35-38—73
|Rich Beem, United States
|37-36—73
|Daniel Berger, United States
|36-37—73
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|35-38—73
|Matthew Borchert, United States
|37-36—73
|Joel Dahmen, United States
|37-36—73
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|35-38—73
|Branden Grace, South Africa
|37-36—73
|Adam Hadwin, Canada
|35-38—73
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|36-37—73
|Matt Jones, Australia
|37-36—73
|Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan
|34-39—73
|Anirban Lahiri, India
|38-35—73
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|38-35—73
|Denny McCarthy, United States
|37-36—73
|Maverick McNealy, United States
|37-36—73
|Troy Merritt, United States
|39-34—73
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|37-36—73
|Ryan Palmer, United States
|35-38—73
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|36-37—73
|Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela
|35-38—73
|Richard Bland, England
|37-37—74
|Cameron Champ, United States
|36-38—74
|Brian Harman, United States
|36-38—74
|Garrick Higgo, South Africa
|38-36—74
|Harry Higgs, United States
|36-38—74
|Sam Horsfield, England
|34-40—74
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
|35-39—74
|Zach Johnson, United States
|38-36—74
|Russell Knox, Scotland
|38-36—74
|Jason Kokrak, United States
|36-38—74
|Luke List, United States
|37-37—74
|Sebastian Munoz, Colombia
|36-38—74
|Hudson Swafford, United States
|38-36—74
|Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa
|36-38—74
|Tiger Woods, United States
|39-35—74
|Lucas Glover, United States
|36-39—75
|Billy Horschel, United States
|39-36—75
|Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand
|38-37—75
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|40-35—75
|Kyle Mendoza, United States
|37-38—75
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa
|38-37—75
|Ryan Vermeer, United States
|39-36—75
|Lee Westwood, England
|40-35—75
|Ryan Brehm, United States
|37-39—76
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|38-38—76
|Corey Conners, Canada
|37-39—76
|Martin Kaymer, Germany
|40-36—76
|Bio Kim, South Korea
|37-39—76
|Shaun Micheel, United States
|38-38—76
|Ian Poulter, England
|37-39—76
|Matthew Wolff, United States
|38-38—76
|Tim Feenstra, United States
|38-39—77
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|38-39—77
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|39-38—77
|Takumi Kanaya, Japan
|38-39—77
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
|38-39—77
|Chad Ramey, United States
|37-40—77
|Adam Scott, Australia
|36-41—77
|Wyatt Worthington, United States
|38-39—77
|Oliver Bekker, South Africa
|38-40—78
|Brandon Bingaman, United States
|37-41—78
|Michael Block, United States
|37-41—78
|Paul Dickinson, United States
|39-39—78
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|38-40—78
|Austin Hurt, United States
|36-42—78
|Colin Inglis, United States
|41-37—78
|Nic Ishee, United States
|37-41—78
|Joohyung Kim, South Korea
|40-38—78
|Dylan Newman, United States
|41-37—78
|Scott Stallings, United States
|38-40—78
|Shawn Warren, United States
|40-38—78
|Tyler Collet, United States
|40-39—79
|Jared Jones, United States
|38-41—79
|Ryosuke Kinoshita, Japan
|38-41—79
|Carlos Ortiz, Mexico
|38-41—79
|Casey Pyne, United States
|39-40—79
|Zac Oakley, United States
|42-39—81
|Sean McCarty, United States
|39-43—82