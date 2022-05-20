Alexa
PGA Championship Scores

By Associated Press
2022/05/20 10:10
Thursday At Southern Hills Country Club Tulsa, Okla. Purse: $12 million Yardage: 7,365; Par: 70 First Round

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 34-31—65
Tom Hoge, United States 33-33—66
Will Zalatoris, United States 33-33—66
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 33-34—67
Matt Kuchar, United States 35-32—67
Justin Thomas, United States 35-32—67
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 34-34—68
Lucas Herbert, Australia 35-33—68
Chris Kirk, United States 33-35—68
Kevin Na, United States 33-35—68
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 35-33—68
Mito Pereira, Chile 35-33—68
Davis Riley, United States 35-33—68
Xander Schauffele, United States 34-34—68
Cameron Smith, Australia 31-37—68
Dean Burmester, South Africa 34-35—69
Stewart Cink, United States 34-35—69
Tony Finau, United States 34-35—69
Talor Gooch, United States 33-36—69
Beau Hossler, United States 36-33—69
Patton Kizzire, United States 35-34—69
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 34-35—69
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 36-33—69
Patrick Reed, United States 34-35—69
Webb Simpson, United States 35-34—69
Aaron Wise, United States 34-35—69
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 35-35—70
Tyrrell Hatton, England 35-35—70
Russell Henley, United States 33-37—70
Max Homa, United States 36-34—70
Viktor Hovland, Norway 35-35—70
Shane Lowry, Ireland 35-35—70
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 37-33—70
Francesco Molinari, Italy 36-34—70
Alex Noren, Sweden 35-35—70
Brendan Steele, United States 35-35—70
Gary Woodland, United States 34-36—70
Sam Burns, United States 36-35—71
Jason Day, Australia 36-35—71
Tommy Fleetwood, England 35-36—71
Rickie Fowler, United States 35-36—71
Justin Harding, South Africa 35-36—71
Kramer Hickok, United States 35-36—71
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 35-36—71
Shaun Norris, South Africa 37-34—71
Seamus Power, Ireland 36-35—71
Justin Rose, England 37-34—71
Scottie Scheffler, United States 34-37—71
Adam Schenk, United States 34-37—71
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 33-38—71
Sepp Straka, Austria 33-38—71
Kevin Streelman, United States 35-36—71
Harold Varner III, United States 37-34—71
Y.E. Yang, South Korea 33-38—71
Cameron Young, United States 35-36—71
Adri Arnaus, Spain 36-36—72
Keegan Bradley, United States 37-35—72
Laurie Canter, England 34-38—72
Alex Cejka, Germany 34-38—72
John Daly, United States 34-38—72
Cameron Davis, Australia 36-36—72
Jason Dufner, United States 37-35—72
Lanto Griffin, United States 36-36—72
Yuki Inamori, Japan 37-35—72
Chan Kim, United States 35-37—72
Kevin Kisner, United States 37-35—72
Marc Leishman, Australia 35-37—72
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 36-36—72
Keith Mitchell, United States 33-39—72
Collin Morikawa, United States 35-37—72
Jesse Mueller, United States 38-34—72
J.J. Spaun, United States 35-37—72
Jordan Spieth, United States 35-37—72
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 36-36—72
Cameron Tringale, United States 37-35—72
Bubba Watson, United States 37-35—72
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 35-37—72
Alex Beach, United States 35-38—73
Rich Beem, United States 37-36—73
Daniel Berger, United States 36-37—73
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 35-38—73
Matthew Borchert, United States 37-36—73
Joel Dahmen, United States 37-36—73
Sergio Garcia, Spain 35-38—73
Branden Grace, South Africa 37-36—73
Adam Hadwin, Canada 35-38—73
Dustin Johnson, United States 36-37—73
Matt Jones, Australia 37-36—73
Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan 34-39—73
Anirban Lahiri, India 38-35—73
Min Woo Lee, Australia 38-35—73
Denny McCarthy, United States 37-36—73
Maverick McNealy, United States 37-36—73
Troy Merritt, United States 39-34—73
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 37-36—73
Ryan Palmer, United States 35-38—73
Jon Rahm, Spain 36-37—73
Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 35-38—73
Richard Bland, England 37-37—74
Cameron Champ, United States 36-38—74
Brian Harman, United States 36-38—74
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 38-36—74
Harry Higgs, United States 36-38—74
Sam Horsfield, England 34-40—74
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 35-39—74
Zach Johnson, United States 38-36—74
Russell Knox, Scotland 38-36—74
Jason Kokrak, United States 36-38—74
Luke List, United States 37-37—74
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 36-38—74
Hudson Swafford, United States 38-36—74
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 36-38—74
Tiger Woods, United States 39-35—74
Lucas Glover, United States 36-39—75
Billy Horschel, United States 39-36—75
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand 38-37—75
Brooks Koepka, United States 40-35—75
Kyle Mendoza, United States 37-38—75
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 38-37—75
Ryan Vermeer, United States 39-36—75
Lee Westwood, England 40-35—75
Ryan Brehm, United States 37-39—76
Patrick Cantlay, United States 38-38—76
Corey Conners, Canada 37-39—76
Martin Kaymer, Germany 40-36—76
Bio Kim, South Korea 37-39—76
Shaun Micheel, United States 38-38—76
Ian Poulter, England 37-39—76
Matthew Wolff, United States 38-38—76
Tim Feenstra, United States 38-39—77
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 38-39—77
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 39-38—77
Takumi Kanaya, Japan 38-39—77
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 38-39—77
Chad Ramey, United States 37-40—77
Adam Scott, Australia 36-41—77
Wyatt Worthington, United States 38-39—77
Oliver Bekker, South Africa 38-40—78
Brandon Bingaman, United States 37-41—78
Michael Block, United States 37-41—78
Paul Dickinson, United States 39-39—78
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 38-40—78
Austin Hurt, United States 36-42—78
Colin Inglis, United States 41-37—78
Nic Ishee, United States 37-41—78
Joohyung Kim, South Korea 40-38—78
Dylan Newman, United States 41-37—78
Scott Stallings, United States 38-40—78
Shawn Warren, United States 40-38—78
Tyler Collet, United States 40-39—79
Jared Jones, United States 38-41—79
Ryosuke Kinoshita, Japan 38-41—79
Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 38-41—79
Casey Pyne, United States 39-40—79
Zac Oakley, United States 42-39—81
Sean McCarty, United States 39-43—82