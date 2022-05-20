Alexa
Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting wins gold at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships

Lin beats Olympic medalist, captures 2nd gold medal in World Boxing Championships

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/20 10:55
Lin Yu-ting celebrates gold medal win. (Facebook, IBA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) on Thursday (May 19) won gold at the IBA (previously known as AIBA) Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Turkey.

In the finals of the women's featherweight (57 kg) category that evening, Lin faced off against Italy's Irma Testa, the bronze medalist from 2020 Summer Olympics. Lin dominated her opponent in the bout with a score of 4-1, clinching the gold medal, her second in the championship series.

Lin previously took gold in the bantamweight (54 kg) class at the 2018 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India. After moving up in weight to featherweight, Lin took the bronze medal at the 2019 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

This year, Lin improved on her previous performances by besting Kazakh fighter Karina Ibragimova 5-0 in the semifinals. This enabled her to secure a spot in the finals and a chance to fight for her second career gold medal.

In the first round of her bout with Testa, both fighters came out aggressively. However, Lin was able to land more blows and convinced three judges to give her the round with 10 points each. In the second round, Testa threw many hook punches at Lin, who countered with straight punches on the inside to again win the round on the cards with three judges.

In the third round, Lin was able to fend off a late charge by Testa preventing her from scoring any significant shots, and preserved her commanding lead to win the bout and capture the gold with a score of 4-1.

Lin (center) standing on top of the medal podium. (Facebook, IBA photo)
Updated : 2022-05-20 11:10 GMT+08:00

