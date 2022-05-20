Alexa
7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense missiles to track PLAAF planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/20 10:34
Chinese H-6 bomber. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seven Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (May 19), marking the 14th day of intrusions this month.

Four People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Sukhoi Su-30 jet fighter, one Xian H-6 bomber, and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF planes.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month China has sent 54 military aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone, including 21 fighter jets, 17 spotter planes, seven bombers, and nine helicopters.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZChinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)
7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZChinese Su-30 fighter jet. (MND photo)
7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZChinese Y-8 EW plane. (MND photo)
7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZFlight paths of Chinese planes on May 19. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

Updated : 2022-05-20 11:09 GMT+08:00

