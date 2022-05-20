Alexa
More countries backing Taiwan WHA participation amid US support: Hsiao Bi-khim

Representative illustrates how US has taken action to aid Taiwan

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/20 10:14
Taiwan representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim holds a press event in Washington, D.C.

Taiwan representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim holds a press event in Washington, D.C. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. is actively using its influence to urge countries to support Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA), Taiwan representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said on Thursday (May 19).

CNA reported that during a press event held in Washington, D.C., Hsiao said she is thankful to Biden for signing legislation supporting Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHA. She added that the U.S. State Department, including U.S. embassies around the world, has actively fought for countries’ support for Taiwan in the past year under Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s leadership.

In addition to showing its own strong support for Taiwan, the U.S. has also been expanding its influence within the World Health Organization (WHO) and lobbying for other countries’ support. “We have felt the increasing support for Taiwan from various countries, including from friends who are willing to support and willing to care,” Hsiao was quoted as saying.

As for whether U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra will speak out for Taiwan during the WHA this year, Hsiao said she believes the U.S. will continue to express its support for Taiwan in various settings. As an example, she cited Blinken’s statement on Wednesday (May 18), in which he reiterated U.S.’ support for Taiwan’s participation.

Hsiao added that U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison has also joined Taiwan in coordinating plans to enhance global support for Taiwan’s international participation, including in the WHO, through bilateral international organization dialogues. She said this was “very moving” to the Taiwanese, per CNA.
