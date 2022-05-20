Guild 22, Hong Kong’s first blockchain game guild, begins operation

The term Game-Fi（gamified finance）can be traced back to 2019, when Mary Ma, chief strategy officer of MixMarvel, first proposed the concept of "integrating financial elements into games". After her mention, games are not pure entertainment anymore.

The development of gamified finance has become more common and globalised in recent years. In October 2021, blockchain game company Axie Infinity completed a Series B funding round, raising US$152 million and has accumulated revenue of US$1.35 billion so far.

According to the statistics provided by blockchain game platform service provider Blockchaingamer, the total investment in Game-Fi has exceeded US$2.5 billion at the moment.

According to Dapp data tracking platform DappRadar and Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA), the total investment in 2022 will reach US$10 billion.

Statistics of the Digital Report 2020 global report show that there are a total of more than 3.5 billion gamers across the globe, while the average daily gaming time is 1 hour and 10 minutes. Hong Kong ranks 18th in the world (55 minutes), compared with Japan (27 minutes), which ranks 42 nd .