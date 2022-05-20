Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Puerto Rico firefighter accused in illegal migration case

By Associated Press
2022/05/20 07:27
Puerto Rico firefighter accused in illegal migration case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A firefighter lieutenant has been accused of transporting and harboring migrants who entered Puerto Rico illegally, federal authorities announced Thursday.

Pedro Rafael Rodríguez Garnier, 54, allegedly met and transported multiple migrants in the island’s southwest in August 2019 and offered them food and shelter in exchange for money.

A federal grand jury indicted him Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Marcos Concepción, designated commissioner for Puerto Rico’s Fire Department, said he immediately ordered Rodríguez’s suspension.

“These are very serious accusations,” Concepción said.

The accusation comes amid a spike in migrants from Haiti and the Dominican Republic trying to illegally reach the U.S. territory aboard human smuggling boats as they flee poverty and violence.

Updated : 2022-05-20 09:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months