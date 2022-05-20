Alexa
Burnley draws at Aston Villa, moves out of relegation zone

By Associated Press
2022/05/20 05:21
Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Burnley at Villa Park, Birmingham, Englan...

Burnley's Kevin Long (left) and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and...

Burnley's Ashley Barnes, left, and Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa a...

Burnley's Josh Brownhill, right, and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa...

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Nick Pope’s saves ensured Burnley drew 1-1 at Aston Villa on Thursday to lift the team out of the relegation zone and keep its Premier League status in its own hands heading into the final round.

The goalkeeper made stops from John McGinn, Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings and Bertrand Traore at Villa Park in the penultimate match.

Burnley led through Ashley Barnes scoring his first goal in 15 months from a penalty in the 45th minute after Maxwel Cornet was fouled by Emi Buendía.

The lead was wiped out three minutes into the second half. Burnley failed to track Buendía's run from deep and he volleyed in from McGinn's delivery.

Burnley held on after seeing Matt Lowton sent off in stoppage time for a foul on Calum Chambers.

The result sent Leeds into the final relegation place, with Burnley moving out of the drop zone due to having a superior goal difference. Both teams have 35 points.

While Burnley plays Newcastle on Sunday, Leeds is at Brentford.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

