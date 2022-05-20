English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Leeds 0, Chelsea 3
Watford 0, Everton 0
Leicester 3, Norwich 0
Wolverhampton 1, Man City 5
Tottenham 3, Arsenal 0
Tottenham 1, Burnley 0
Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1
Leeds 1, Brighton 1
Watford 1, Leicester 5
West Ham 2, Man City 2
Wolverhampton 1, Norwich 1
Everton 2, Brentford 3
Newcastle 2, Arsenal 0
Southampton 1, Liverpool 2
Everton 3, Crystal Palace 2
Chelsea 1, Leicester 1
Aston Villa 1, Burnley 1
Arsenal vs. Everton, 11 a.m.
Brentford vs. Leeds, 11 a.m.
Brighton vs. West Ham, 11 a.m.
Burnley vs. Newcastle, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Watford, 11 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11 a.m.
Leicester vs. Southampton, 11 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m.
Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11 a.m.
Norwich vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m.
Luton Town 1, Huddersfield 1
Sheffield United 1, Nottingham Forest 2
Huddersfield 1, Luton Town 0, Huddersfield advances on 2-1 aggregate
Nottingham Forest 1, Sheffield United 2, 3-3 aggregate, Nottingham Forest advances 3-2 on penalty kicks
Huddersfield vs. Nottingham Forest, 11:30 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town 2, Northampton 1
Swindon 2, Port Vale 1
Northampton 0, Mansfield Town 1, Mansfield Town advances on 3-1 aggregate
Port Vale 1, Swindon 0, 2-2 aggregate, Port Vale advances 6-5 on penalty kicks
Stockport County 1, Torquay United 0
Aldershot 1, Wealdstone 3
Altrincham 0, Yeovil 1
Barnet 2, Bromley 4
Boreham Wood 0, Solihull Moors 3
Chesterfield 0, Woking 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Wrexham 0
Dover Athletic 1, Weymouth 2
Eastleigh 4, Grimsby Town 4
Maidenhead United 0, Notts County 1
Southend 1, Torquay United 1
Stockport County 2, Halifax Town 0
Notts County vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.