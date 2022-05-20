Alexa
Prince William, Kate join Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun' premiere

By Associated Press
2022/05/20 04:45
Britain's Prince William and actor Tom Cruise, left, acknowledge the crowd as they attend the 'Top Gun Maverick' UK premiere at a central London cinem...
Tom Cruise poses for the media during the 'Top Gun Maverick' UK premiere at a central London cinema, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezz...
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speak to Tom Cruise during the 'Top Gun Maverick' UK premiere at a central London cinema, on T...
Haylew Atwell poses for the media during the 'Top Gun Maverick' UK premiere at a central London cinema, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto P...
Tom Cruise poses for the media during the 'Top Gun Maverick' UK premiere at a central London cinema, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezz...
Jon Hamm poses for the media during the 'Top Gun Maverick' UK premiere at a central London cinema, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzal...
Britain's Prince William, center left, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, center right, attend the 'Top Gun Maverick' UK premiere at a central London cin...
Jennifer Connelly poses for the media during the 'Top Gun Maverick' UK premiere at a central London cinema, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alber...
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Jennifer Connelly during the 'Top Gun Maverick' UK premiere at a central London cinema, on Thursday, Ma...
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speak to Tom Cruise during the 'Top Gun Maverick' UK premiere at a central London cinema, on T...

LONDON (AP) — Tom Cruise has said he and Prince William “have a lot in common” as Britain's royals joined the Hollywood star on the red carpet in London for the U.K. premiere of the new “Top Gun” movie.

William and his wife, Kate, joined Cruise Thursday on a star-studded red carpet at Leicester Square for the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick,” in which Cruise reprises his role as U.S. Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell more than three decades after the release of the original film.

Speaking about William, Cruise told reporters: “We have a lot in common. We both love England, and we’re both aviators, we both love flying.”

William trained as a search and rescue pilot and was known as Flight Lieutenant Wales in the Royal Air Force.

Cruise was seen introducing William and Kate to the film's cast members — including Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm — in front of a model of the fighter jet from the movie.

It was originally due for release in July 2019, but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After the last couple of years, just to have an event like this is extraordinary,” Cruise said.

The actor was among celebrities who featured in an equestrian extravaganza on Sunday to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, or 70 years on the throne.

