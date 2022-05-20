Alexa
Canada ban China’s Huawei Technologies from 5G networks

By Associated Press
2022/05/20 04:16
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has decided to ban China's Huawei Technologies from Canada’s next-generation mobile networks.

The development of 5G, or fifth-generation, networks will give people speedier online connections and provide vast data capacity to meet ravenous demand as more and more things link to the internet and innovations such as virtual reality, immersive gaming and autonomous vehicles emerge.

Critics including the opposition Conservatives have long pressed the Liberals to deny Huawei a role in building the country’s 5G infrastructure, saying it would allow Beijing to spy on Canadians more easily.

The move was confirmed by a spokesman for Canada’s Public Safety Minister.

