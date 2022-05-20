Alexa
Ruud, Opelka advance to semifinals meeting at Geneva Open

By Associated Press
2022/05/20 04:10
GENEVA (AP) — Second-seeded Casper Ruud advanced to the Geneva Open semifinals in defense of his title by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Thursday.

No. 8-ranked Ruud forced the only service break in the first set of a quarterfinals match that saw only four break-point chances created.

Ruud will next face fourth-seeded American Reilly Opelka, who beat Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The 6-foot-11 (2.11-meter) Opelka fired 14 aces and won 85% of points when landing his first serve.

The other semifinals pairing Friday is Richard Gasquet and Joao Sousa, both now ranked in the 70s and aged in their mid-30s.

Gasquet beat Kamil Majchrzak 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday and Sousa, a past finalist at Geneva, won 7-5, 7-5 against Ilya Ivashka.

The clay-court tournament is one of the last warmups for the French Open that starts Sunday in Paris.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

