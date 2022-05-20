Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MATCHDAY: Real Madrid visits Betis, Roma at Torino

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/20 03:26
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema leaves the field during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in...

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema leaves the field during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in...

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

SPAIN

Real Madrid is expected to get some of its regular starters back on the field in its final Spanish league match before the Champions League final against Liverpool. Madrid visits Real Betis, which is fighting to secure fifth place. Madrid clinched the league title in advance and coach Carlo Ancelotti has been rotating his squad recently. It will face Liverpool in Paris on May 28. Mid-table Rayo Vallecano hosts already relegated Levante in the other match on Friday.

ITALY

Roma will be looking for a win at Torino to seal a spot in Europe for next season ahead of the Europa Conference League final next week. Victory in its final Serie A match of the campaign would assure José Mourinho’s team of finishing at least sixth and securing a spot in next year’s Europa League regardless of what the teams below it manage on Saturday. However, Roma hasn’t won in the league in more than a month — a run of three draws and two defeats — and Torino has lost just one of its past eight matches. Roma plays Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-20 05:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese