Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/20 03:17
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $2.62 to $112.21 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $2.93 to $112.04 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 11 cents to $3.83 a gallon. June heating oil rose 12 cents to $3.79 a gallon. June natural gas fell 6 cents to $8.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $25.30 to $1,841.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 37 cents to $21.91 an ounce and July copper rose 10 cents to $4.28 a pound.

The dollar fell to 127.74 Japanese yen from 128.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.0598 from $1.0474.

Updated : 2022-05-20 05:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese