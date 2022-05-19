G7: Germany pledges €1 billion in grants for Ukraine

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner announced a contribution of €1 billion ($1.1 billion) for Ukraine's budget during the G7 summit being held near the German city of Bonn on Thursday.

The money is set to come out of Germany's 2022 budget rather than from loans.

It aims to support Kyiv's finances hit by the war. Other G7 states have also pledged support, the minister said.

The G7 are coordinating "commitments to finance the government functions of the Ukraine," Lindner said at the summit.

"We have to secure the liquidity of the Ukrainian state," he added.

The German grant is part of $18.4 billion in transfers and loans committed by the G7 ministers, according to a draft communique released Thursday.

"We will continue to stand by Ukraine throughout this war and beyond and are prepared to do more as needed," it said.

It is estimated that Ukraine's government will need $15 million over the next three months to finance its operations, including paying salaries, as Russia's war as decimated tax revenues.

DW's reporter at the G7 summit, Ashutosh Pandey, said there is "a growing understanding among the ministers who have assembled here that Ukraine needs help and everything must be done to prevent it from going under."

"We know Ukraine is bleeding cash and it needs money to take care of its daily needs," he added.

